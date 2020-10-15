KeyCorp Raises Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target to $122.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $114.00 to $122.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

LSI stock opened at $116.00 on Thursday. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $67.31 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.48 and its 200 day moving average is $98.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.36 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 43.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Life Storage by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,556,000 after acquiring an additional 46,766 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37,912 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

