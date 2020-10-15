KeyCorp Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $634.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $590.00 to $634.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NFLX. Truist upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $460.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $501.63.

NFLX stock opened at $541.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $506.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.77. Netflix has a 52 week low of $265.80 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The company has a market capitalization of $238.79 billion, a PE ratio of 91.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $13,531,370.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,223,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $2,698,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,544 shares of company stock valued at $97,503,985 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

