KeyCorp Trims Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Target Price to $255.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target decreased by analysts at KeyCorp from $342.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $268.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.31.

Shares of ESS opened at $206.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.70% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,085,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,176,000 after buying an additional 38,498 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.5% in the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 374.4% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 15,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

