Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KNRRY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:KNRRY opened at $30.99 on Thursday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $32.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.87.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

