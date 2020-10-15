KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Plans $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the shipping company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

NYSE:KNOP opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $20.97.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

