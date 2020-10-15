Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €46.55 ($54.77).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHIA. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.50 ($55.88) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

