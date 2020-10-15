L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.34

Shares of L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.34 and traded as high as $15.65. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 20,844 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on L.B. Foster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $157.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $145.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.73 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, research analysts predict that L.B. Foster Co will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in L.B. Foster by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in L.B. Foster during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in L.B. Foster by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in L.B. Foster by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in L.B. Foster during the 2nd quarter worth $471,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L.B. Foster Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

