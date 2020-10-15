L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered L OREAL CO/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L OREAL CO/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L OREAL CO/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. L OREAL CO/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.00.

OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $67.93 on Monday. L OREAL CO/ADR has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.32. The firm has a market cap of $189.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 0.48.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

