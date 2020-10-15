Laboratory Co. of America Holdings Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $14.83 Per Share (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $14.83 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s FY2023 earnings at $16.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $186.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.26.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $192.87 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $206.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.15 and a 200-day moving average of $172.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 103.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,312,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,506 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 37.1% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,570,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,942,000 after purchasing an additional 695,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,419,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $235,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,130,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,800,000 after purchasing an additional 91,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,053,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,117,000 after acquiring an additional 60,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

