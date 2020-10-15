Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

Lakeland Financial has raised its dividend payment by 59.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Shares of LKFN opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average of $42.99. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.23. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LKFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

In other news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 2,500 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $125,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $251,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

