Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Receives GBX 797.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 797.14 ($10.41).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lancashire to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 914 ($11.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

Get Lancashire alerts:

LRE traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 692 ($9.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,254. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88. Lancashire has a twelve month low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 852.50 ($11.14). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 734.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 722.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.