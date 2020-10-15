Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.91 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LVS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.79. 11,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,882,030. The company has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 101.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.22. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $74.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.06.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

