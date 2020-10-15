Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lazard from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

NYSE LAZ opened at $36.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average of $29.26. Lazard has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $572.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. Lazard had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lazard will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 64,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $2,049,969.87. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 250,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,861.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 17,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $549,182.46. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 250,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,552 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 490.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 101,232 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 450,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 55,836 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

