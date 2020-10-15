Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 135 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 2.0% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,447,000 after acquiring an additional 487,686 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after buying an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,217,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,921,000 after buying an additional 392,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.60.

NYSE PG opened at $144.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $358.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $145.33.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

