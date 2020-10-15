Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 660 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.4% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Capital World Investors increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,435,000 after buying an additional 13,703,905 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,514,000 after buying an additional 8,062,204 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,411,000 after buying an additional 2,004,688 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 25.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,277,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,143,000 after buying an additional 1,270,196 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,242,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,129 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $389.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.