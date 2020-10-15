Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 2.2% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $53.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.53. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $227.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.24.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

