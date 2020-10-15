Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,713 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.3% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $1,374,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in Microsoft by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $220.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,671.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.37. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.30.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

