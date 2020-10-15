Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,619,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,381,000 after purchasing an additional 32,773 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 44.5% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.5% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 83,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. Insiders have bought a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $216.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

