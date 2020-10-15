Legato Capital Management LLC Buys 27,300 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,865,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 68.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.38. 211,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,096,360. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.45.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.