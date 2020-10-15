Legato Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,660 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB traded down $6.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $265.32. 215,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,576,494. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.08. The company has a market capitalization of $774.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.11.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,597 shares of company stock worth $9,302,058 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.