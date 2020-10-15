Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) PT Raised to $19.00 at Benchmark

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) had its price target lifted by analysts at Benchmark from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

Shares of NASDAQ LILA opened at $10.64 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $19.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $848.90 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, CFO Christopher J. Noyes acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balan Nair acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,265.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 35,000 shares of company stock worth $290,400. 13.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 967,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the second quarter worth about $7,815,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 348.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 401,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 312,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 47,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

