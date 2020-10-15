Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BofA Securities

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BofA Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

NYSE LBRT opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. The company has a market cap of $894.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 3.22.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.31 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $49,507,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 90.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

