Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LBRT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $894.44 million, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 3.22. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $11.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.31 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $49,507,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

