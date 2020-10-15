Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Raised to Buy at Longbow Research

Longbow Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $120.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Shares of LECO opened at $98.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $100.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.14 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.45%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

In other news, SVP Douglas S. Lance sold 3,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $332,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,670 shares in the company, valued at $780,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,413 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 793,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,879,000 after acquiring an additional 102,790 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 696,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,694,000 after acquiring an additional 98,563 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 337,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,602,000 after acquiring an additional 96,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,532,000 after acquiring an additional 91,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

