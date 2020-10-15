Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE:LCTX) Given “Buy” Rating at Dawson James

Dawson James restated their buy rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE:LCTX) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Dawson James currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LCTX stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.67. The company has a market cap of $205.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.09.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE:LCTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.06% and a negative net margin of 1,326.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

