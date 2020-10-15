Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $150.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $88.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $62.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Livongo Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Livongo Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVGO opened at $147.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 19.88 and a quick ratio of 19.51. Livongo Health has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $151.05. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.60 and a beta of 1.77.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.68 million. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

In other Livongo Health news, insider James Pursley sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total transaction of $97,807.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,713,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jennifer Schneider sold 60,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $7,503,117.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 268,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,421,153.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 740,430 shares of company stock valued at $91,708,543 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVGO. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the second quarter worth $2,477,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 66.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,533,000 after purchasing an additional 328,577 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 553.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 90,667 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the second quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the second quarter worth $653,000. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

