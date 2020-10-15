Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LVGO. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Benchmark cut shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.94.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LVGO opened at $147.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.81. Livongo Health has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $151.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 19.88 and a quick ratio of 19.51.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.68 million. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

In other Livongo Health news, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 48,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $5,528,153.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,899,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,267,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zane M. Burke sold 49,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $6,114,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 964,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,122,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 740,430 shares of company stock valued at $91,708,543 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVGO. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 24,015 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Livongo Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $602,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Livongo Health by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 234,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 148,322 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Livongo Health by 321.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 53,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Livongo Health by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.