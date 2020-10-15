Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) Insider Buys £147.84 in Stock

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) insider Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £147.84 ($193.15).

Antonio Horta-Osorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 577,138 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £138,513.12 ($180,968.28).

On Monday, August 10th, Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 540 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($197.54).

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 26.88 ($0.35) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 29.64. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 73.66 ($0.96). The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 32 ($0.42) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.59) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 37 ($0.48) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 43.43 ($0.57).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

