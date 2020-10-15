Loop Capital Lowers Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) to Hold

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the stock.

RCII has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.67.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

RCII stock opened at $32.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $683.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.96 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 34.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 21.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 7.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 596.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 195,036 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

See Also: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.