LPA Group (LON:LPA) Shares Gap Up to $72.00

LPA Group PLC (LON:LPA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $72.00, but opened at $77.00. LPA Group shares last traded at $81.00, with a volume of 60,555 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of LPA Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 73.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 million and a P/E ratio of 26.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59.

LPA Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets industrial electrical and electronic accessories for rail, aerospace and defense, aircraft support, infrastructure, marine, and industrial markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers LED lighting products and solutions, such as LED rail tunnel lights, step light with integrated drive electronics, reading lights, power supply units, flood and detrainment lights, and emergency lights; smart light controlling units, rail compliant LED tubes, customized LED down lights with integrated drive electronics, and imperium LED highbay; LumiBatten, a LED linear luminaire; LumiTray, a LED retrofit gear tray; and LED lighting solutions.

