LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.50 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LSI Industries is an Image Solutions company, combining integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets. The Company’s Lighting Segment produces high performance products dedicated to the outdoor, architectural outdoor, indoor, architectural indoor and accent/downlight markets. The Graphics Segment provides a vast array of products and services including signage, menu board systems, active digital signage, decorative fixturing, design support, engineering & project management for custom programs for today’s retail environment. The Company’s Technology Segment develops and designs high performance light engines, digital signage and other products using LED lighting technology, including large format LED video screens for the entertainment & sports markets. LSI’s major markets are the petroleum convenience store multisite retail & the commercial industrial lighting markets. “

LYTS opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.10.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 77,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

