LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LYFT. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James began coverage on LYFT in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LYFT from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on LYFT from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LYFT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

LYFT stock opened at $26.75 on Thursday. LYFT has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.38.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.72. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. The business had revenue of $339.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LYFT will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,122 shares of company stock worth $870,399. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in LYFT by 48.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,933,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $129,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in LYFT by 82.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,781,773 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $74,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,183 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in LYFT by 198.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,527,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $41,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,506 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in LYFT by 35,942.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 866,106 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 863,703 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LYFT by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,658,697 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $615,924,000 after purchasing an additional 527,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

