LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Morgan Stanley

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LYFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on LYFT from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded LYFT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LYFT from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James began coverage on LYFT in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LYFT has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. LYFT has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $54.50.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.72. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. The business had revenue of $339.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that LYFT will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $273,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,122 shares of company stock worth $870,399 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LYFT during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LYFT by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,621 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in LYFT by 3.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in LYFT by 12.3% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in LYFT by 29.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 204,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

