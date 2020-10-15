MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MTSI has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Benchmark began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.45.

Shares of MTSI opened at $36.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 2.29. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $44.69.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $137.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $210,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,924.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $381,126.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,630,425.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,436 shares of company stock worth $648,334 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

