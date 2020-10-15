Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) was upgraded by Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

MIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.63.

NYSE:MIC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,966. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $45.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.70 million. Analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,994,000 after purchasing an additional 543,993 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 961.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 255,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 231,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

