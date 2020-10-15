MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) PT Raised to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 48.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MGNX. Zacks Investment Research raised MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on MacroGenics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.60. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $32.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 214.06% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $201,525.00. Also, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 4,489 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $114,334.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,054.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,113 shares of company stock worth $2,808,636 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 891,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 184,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

