MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of MarineMax in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

HZO opened at $27.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $603.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.91.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.69 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

In other MarineMax news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 10,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $310,382.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 319,093 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,126.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,864 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,143. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in MarineMax by 85.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MarineMax during the first quarter valued at $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in MarineMax during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in MarineMax during the first quarter valued at $112,000.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

