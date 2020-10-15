MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) PT Raised to $34.00 at B. Riley

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its target price increased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $33.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HZO. TheStreet upgraded MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Shares of MarineMax stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.57. 906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,840. The stock has a market cap of $603.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average is $21.91. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $34.06.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.69 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $142,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,019.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $641,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,864 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,143. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,202,000 after buying an additional 75,570 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 96.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 67,962 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 825.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 39,378 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 50.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 20.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 36,060 shares during the period.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

