Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $116.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MMC. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.86.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $114.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $120.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,606,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,682,030,000 after buying an additional 3,571,837 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 370.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,873,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,854 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,614,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,557,000 after purchasing an additional 760,150 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,183,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,105,000 after purchasing an additional 323,047 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,949.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 297,865 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

