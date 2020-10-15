Master Contract Token Market Cap Achieves $371,705.84 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $371,705.84 and $8,292.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.97 or 0.03293556 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008838 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00047027 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

