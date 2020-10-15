Mastercard’s (MA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MA. Bank of America upped their target price on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist increased their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $347.81.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE:MA opened at $342.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.58 and a 200-day moving average of $304.76. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,135 shares of company stock valued at $103,956,379 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,634,000 after purchasing an additional 767,923 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,858,000 after purchasing an additional 97,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,705,000 after purchasing an additional 25,546 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,809,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,756,000 after purchasing an additional 53,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 146.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.