Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MCFT. TheStreet raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Shares of MCFT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,444. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Mastercraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Mastercraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a positive return on equity of 35.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercraft Boat will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 38.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 5.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 7.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 117.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

