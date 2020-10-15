Maxim Group Increases SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $335.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $275.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.10% from the stock’s current price.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.81.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $267.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $278.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.03 and a 200-day moving average of $215.34.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael S. Zuckert sold 800 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.71, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,486.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total value of $47,639.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,411 shares in the company, valued at $986,564.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,421 shares of company stock worth $3,225,111 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

