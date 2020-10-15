Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and automotive parts. It products include trucks, engines, transmission parts, machine tools and materials for casting. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Europe and Other Areas. Mazda Motor Corp. is headquartered in Aki-gun, Japan. “

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday.

MZDAY opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96. Mazda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

