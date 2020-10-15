MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) Shares Gap Up to $4.72

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.72, but opened at $6.61. MDJM shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 27,590 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25.

About MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH)

MDJM Ltd., through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; real estate consulting services, such as integrated marketing planning, advertising planning and strategy, and sales planning strategy for real estate developers, real estate design institutes and agencies, urban planning bureaus of various levels of governments, and urban rail transportation companies, as well as urban infrastructure development companies; and independent training services for real estate developers.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.