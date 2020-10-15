Medifast (NYSE:MED) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $174.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Medifast has outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company has been benefiting from strength in its OPTAVIA lifestyle solution and coaching support system, which is set to keep gaining on consumers’ rising inclination toward health. Encouragingly, management remains impressed with OPTAVIA’s relevance even amid the pandemic. This was evident in second-quarter 2020, wherein top and bottom lines grew year over year and beat the consensus mark. Solid demand and engagement among OPTAVIA coaches and clients boosted results. However, Medifast has been battling SG&A cost concerns related to high OPTAVIA commission costs. Also, the company’s gross margin contracted due to increased promotional activities and elevated production costs in the second quarter. Nevertheless, Medifast’s cost-control measures should aid.”

Get Medifast alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MED. ValuEngine cut Medifast from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Medifast from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Medifast to a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $198.50.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $160.19 on Monday. Medifast has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $184.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Medifast had a return on equity of 68.55% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Medifast will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.84%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $826,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,815,600.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 83.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 306.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 1,362.5% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medifast by 99.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medifast by 32.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medifast (MED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.