Megacoin Price Up 104.3% Over Last Week (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $272,939.63 and $20.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 104.3% against the dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00437793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,211,327 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

