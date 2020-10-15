MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on MEIP. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of MEI Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MEI Pharma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.29.
MEIP stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.74. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $4.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99.
About MEI Pharma
MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.
Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.