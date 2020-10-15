Meme Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.56 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Meme has a market cap of $9.04 million and $3.56 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme token can currently be purchased for about $322.79 or 0.02832938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meme has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00609996 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005226 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00035018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004961 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000611 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Meme Token Trading

Meme can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

