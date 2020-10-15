Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.49. Mercantile Bank reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $41.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.67 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MBWM shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBWM traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,684. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.58%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

